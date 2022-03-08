Ireland Just Dropped Its Quarantine & Testing Requirements

Last week, Hawaii and Italy both eased entry requirements for travelers, doing away with previously stringent testing and quarantine mandates. Now, Ireland is announcing similar plans.

The Emerald Isle nixed all COVID-19 travel restrictions this weekend, which means visitors are free to come and go without following those pre-entry testing and quarantine requirements. According to a government announcement, Ireland will no longer ask for proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test.

"I've just signed the regulations removing the COVID requirements for incoming international passengers," the country's Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly, tweeted. "These were the last remaining COVID regs… Another step forward in our COVID efforts."