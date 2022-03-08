Ireland Just Dropped Its Quarantine & Testing Requirements
Although, the CDC is still classifying the country as a "Level 4" destination.
Last week, Hawaii and Italy both eased entry requirements for travelers, doing away with previously stringent testing and quarantine mandates. Now, Ireland is announcing similar plans.
The Emerald Isle nixed all COVID-19 travel restrictions this weekend, which means visitors are free to come and go without following those pre-entry testing and quarantine requirements. According to a government announcement, Ireland will no longer ask for proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test.
"I've just signed the regulations removing the COVID requirements for incoming international passengers," the country's Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly, tweeted. "These were the last remaining COVID regs… Another step forward in our COVID efforts."
Visitors won't even have to fill out that passenger locator form upon arrival, an eerie sign of normalcy we haven't seen in years. While face masks are also not required throughout the country, the government recommends using them on public transportation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still, however, classifying Ireland as a Level 4 destination, meaning the COVID-19 transmission rate remains "very high," and travel is not recommended.
However, there is a different set of guidelines for Northern Ireland because it is a United Kingdom territory. If you're traveling via Ireland ports or air travel, you'll still have to comply with the UK's current requirements, which include completing a Passenger Locator Form, the government reports.