Vaccinated Travelers No Longer Need to Get Tested to Visit Ireland

While much of the globe is still cracking down on COVID restrictions, Ireland is easing up on its own. Beginning Thursday, January 6, vaccinated travelers are no longer required to show proof of a pre-departure negative test, the country's Department of Health reports.

The latest ruling reversed the previous protocol, which was implemented last month as the Omicron variant spread aggressively. The Irish government even shut down nightclubs and mandated pubs and restaurants to close at 8 pm. According to Ireland's COVID-19 Data Hub, which features findings over the past seven days, the country currently reports a 50.8% positivity rate.

Unvaccinated travelers, however, will still be required to show proof of a negative PCR within 72 hours of arrival—or show evidence of recovery from COVID. Per Reuters, Omicron currently accounts for nearly all COVID cases across Ireland.

"There will be a challenging number of weeks in January," Prime Minister Micheál Martin said during a news conference, according to the outlet. "The next week or ten days will give us more evidence in terms of the impact of this variant on severity of illness and that will inform decisions on a broad range of issues."

The UK also eased its pre-departure testing requirements on Friday, allowing vaccinated travelers to enter without proof of a negative PCR.