Ireland Is Finally Reopening to U.S. Visitors Without Testing or Quarantine Requirements

If you spent the last year dreaming of throwing back pints of Guinness until the wee hours of the morning at The Temple Bar in Dublin, then this news is for you: Ireland is officially reopening to US visitors (and more) on July 19, per Reuters. The reopening is part of the European Union's (EU) digital "green certificate" program, also known as the digital COVID certificate.

This means that come July 19, fully vaccinated travelers (this means being 14 days past your final vaccine dose) from outside of the EU will now be eligible to skip testing and quarantine requirements when heading to Ireland.

ICYMI, the EU rolled out a digital COVID-19 certificate for travelers that proves that they have either been fully vaccinated, have recently had a negative COVID test, or have caught COVID and recovered. The app creates a personalized QR code so users don't have to travel with the necessary paperwork.

Currently, countries can choose whether or not to accept the digital certificate, but by July 1 it will be fully enforced across the EU for local travelers. Whether Americans are allowed depends on the individual country. According to the Irish government, "From 19 July, Ireland will also broadly align itself to the EU approach to non-essential travel into the EU from third countries [...] The approach to travel outside the EU/EEA will also apply to travel to and from Great Britain and the US."

So as long as a traveler has valid proof of vaccination, testing and quarantine will no longer be necessary. Those that aren't vaccinated will have to show proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their arrival to the Emerald Isle, or quarantine.

"This is an important time for us all. After the trauma of the last 15 months, we are finally taking definite steps toward enjoying normal times with friends and loved ones again," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told BBC. "We are almost back to a point where we can enjoy the ordinary and extraordinary moments in our lives, the excitement and relief is palpable."

He also added that restaurants and bars will allow for indoor dining once more beginning July 5.