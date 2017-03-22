This Kid Got Stuck in a Claw Machine Like a Cartoon Character

"We were in a play center here in Nenagh and I took my eyes off him for about five seconds as he walked towards the claw machine," Damien told the Irish Independent. "I then heard a muffled complaint and when I looked up, he was behind the glass of the machine.

"I tried to get him out, but it seemed like he did not have enough space to maneuver his way out, so I told him to be calm and wait while I got one of the staff to find the keys to the machine."

The staff told Damien they'd never seen anyone work their way to the machine's innards. Fortunately, an off-duty fireman was at the arcade with his son and helped Jamie shimmy his way out of the machine.