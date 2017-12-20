Irish People Try American Christmas Food

In the proud tradition of Irish people judging American Thanksgiving food, the Facts. YouTube channel is laying down judgment on American Christmas cuisine.
Though, most Americans are going to have an issue with the video. The food selection is ... interesting. They're kind of just eating turns on Christmas food. For instance, instead of having eggnog, they're trying eggnog cupcakes with spiced rum.
In fact, the Thanksgiving video might be a little closer to Christmas fare for some Americans. (A fact that's not lost on one taster in the previous video. That video starts with him saying, "It is Christmas. It's just without Santee, innit?")
The taste test starts off with roasted chestnut cookies, which they call conkers. (And now you learned something.) Also making an appearance are cheese puffs, which are not the same as Eric Cartman's favorite snack. Though the descriptions of the cheese smell are so gross they wouldn't be out of place in an episode of South Park. One taster says, "Smells like, did you ever, like, put your finger in your belly button?" Another describes it by saying, "It does smell like smelly feet or, like, the inside of a dog's ass." That's a description that requires time for follow-up questions.
