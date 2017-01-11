Irish People Taste American Christmas Candy for the First Time

When you put a bunch of Irish people in front of a camera and ask them to taste-test American foods for the first time, you're bound to get some hilarious reactions and probably hundreds of thousands of video views, of course. Thankfully, a YouTube channel called Facts. does exactly that and it's back with another new taste-test video; this time, involving American Christmas candy.

In the brief video, three pairs of Irish men and women are asked to taste some of America's most ubiquitous Christmas-themed candies like snowman-shaped Peeps, Christmas tree-shaped Snickers bars, White Peppermint M&Ms, Christmas tree-shaped Reese's, and various flavors of Jelly Belly's colorful candy canes. As you can imagine, their reactions vary depending on the candy with some describing the Peeps as "tastes like styrofoam" and "tastes like a marshmallow that you dropped in some sand" while the Snickers trees, for example, received rave reviews like "Mmm, that's brilliant" and "sooooo goood, oh my god that's delicious." For a video showing people just sitting around and eating candy, it's pretty damn entertaining.