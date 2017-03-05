Irish People Taste Fritos for the First Time

As evidenced by numerous videos from the Facts. channel on YouTube, putting a bunch of Irish people in front of a camera and asking them to taste-test strange American foods often results in some hilarious reactions. A recent video in which they taste Frito products for the first time is, of course, no exception.
In the brief video (shown above), three pairs of Irish men and women bravely taste several versions over the ubiquitous American snack: original Fritos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Fritos Honey BBQ Flavor Twists, and even Fritos Scoops with Jalapeno Cheddar cheese dip. In most cases, a video showing a bunch of people sitting around and eating Fritos wouldn't be very entertaining, but since it's the first time these Irish folks have ever tasted the popular chips, their reactions to the foreign flavors are pretty damn amusing. Almost as amusing as that time they tried Thanksgiving foods.
As with most of the channel's American food taste tests in recent months, the Irish folks generally enjoy the foodstuffs and make plenty of hilarious comments as they eat through each one. Highlights include "It's just like you're eating nothing but it's amazing" and "This would be a great stoned food" and "It looks exactly like pasta" and "I'm not getting any flavor from these besides OOOOUUUUCH." But just wait until they're served the cheese dip...
Basically, you can put any food in front of this particular group of Irish folks and they'll make a hilarious video out of it. Keep 'em coming.
