Irish People Taste Fritos for the First Time

As evidenced by numerous videos from the Facts. channel on YouTube, putting a bunch of Irish people in front of a camera and asking them to taste-test strange American foods often results in some hilarious reactions. A recent video in which they taste Frito products for the first time is, of course, no exception.

In the brief video (shown above), three pairs of Irish men and women bravely taste several versions over the ubiquitous American snack: original Fritos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Fritos Honey BBQ Flavor Twists, and even Fritos Scoops with Jalapeno Cheddar cheese dip. In most cases, a video showing a bunch of people sitting around and eating Fritos wouldn't be very entertaining, but since it's the first time these Irish folks have ever tasted the popular chips, their reactions to the foreign flavors are pretty damn amusing. Almost as amusing as that time they tried Thanksgiving foods.