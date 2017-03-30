Watch These Irish People Taste Root Beer for the First Time

When you put a bunch of Irish people in front of a camera and ask them to try American foodstuffs for the first time, you're bound to get some hilarious reactions. Thankfully, a YouTube channel called Facts. does exactly that, and its latest taste-test video involving root beer does not disappoint.
While you've probably slurped down more cans of Barq's, A&W, and Dad's root beer than you can count -- or care to admit -- at this point in your life, it turns out the sweet and spicy sodas are completely foreign to the Irish taste test participants. Most if not all of them have never even heard of root beer, so when they're served glass after glass of the fizzy stuff, a sugar-fueled mix of confusion and horror ensues.
As you can see in the video (shown above), the Irish people are almost immediately freaked out by the root beer's smell, with comments like "Kind of smells like medicine" and "That smells like ... paint thinner." Of course, actually tasting the different root beers elicits the most emotional reactions, with highlights like "That is the most vile thing I've ever put in my mouth" and "People drink this?" and "It tastes sort of like Jägermeister, but without the fun," among others. Out the handful of root beer brands they taste, the only one the Irish people seem to enjoy -- and even that might be a stretch -- is Barq's.
One man's reaction sums of the entire video best: "Which was the best and which was the worst?! Have you not listened to a word we've said?"
