Irish People Taste American Breakfast Foods for the First Time

In just the last few months alone, the Irish folks over at the Facts. channel on YouTube have staged hilarious taste-tests of several major American food categories like BBQ, burgers, seafood, Thanksgiving foods, and even kids lunches, among many others. And yet, they've somehow managed to overlook one of America's most beloved types of food: breakfast. Until now.

In their latest taste-test video, the group of Irish folks are served several American breakfast foods, including peach & blueberry pancakes, a crispy hash breakfast skillet, apple & cinnamon waffles, and biscuits & gravy. And while you'd think the American-style foodstuffs wouldn't be too different from what they're used to eating in Ireland, their reactions to the dishes quickly prove otherwise. As always, their first impressions and reviews do not disappoint. 

For the most part, the Irish people are blown away by the breakfasts, especially the peach & blueberry pancakes. But when they're served plates of apple & cinnamon waffles, at least three of the taste testers initially mistake the apples for potato wedges and react accordingly. "Waffles and wedges?" one of the eaters asks, confused. "Oh, this is apple! Oh, wow! Look at how un-classy we are." 

As with the channel's previous taste-test videos, there's at least one dish that's generally disliked across the board. In this case, it's the southern classic, biscuits & gravy, which the Irish people repeatedly describe as tasting like "arse." One participant goes so far as to say, "It looks like my dog was sick and then you put a little crumpet on top." Of course, they'll have to visit the South to get a true and authentic plate of biscuits & gravy before writing it off completely. We'd love to see their reactions to trying grits for the first time, too.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and could go for some waffles or pancakes right about now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

