Irish People Try American Kids Lunches for the First Time

At this point in your life, you've probably enjoyed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches -- as a kid and as an adult -- more times than you can count. Turns out some Irish people, however, have never had a PB&J, let alone other ubiquitous American kids lunches, which is exactly why it's so damn amusing to watch them taste-test such foods in a new video from Facts. on YouTube.

Your mom may have sent you to school with ants on a log, bologna sandwiches, string cheese, Lunchables, and PB&Js in your sweet Toy Story lunchbox, but the snacks and sandwiches, for the most part, are completely foreign to the hilarious taste test participants. As always, their reactions to tasting the strange foods do not disappoint.

Of course, ants on a log are pretty damn weird -- even for Americans -- so the Irish folks are unsurprisingly confused and appalled by the peanut butter and raisin-covered celery sticks, with reactions like "Personally, I had no idea that Americans hated their children that much" and "god damn you" and "just eat a bit of celery, ya cowards." The lineup of other kids lunch items, though, receive generally positive reviews. But then again, how can you not enjoy a nice string cheese or Lunchables? 

Ultimately, the PB&J sandwiches steal the show, with one of the taste-testers saying, "This is awesome. I feel like I've been robbed of my childhood by not having had this before." Well, here's a guide to making one the right way.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has never had ants on a log. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

