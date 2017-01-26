Irish People Try American Kids Lunches for the First Time

At this point in your life, you've probably enjoyed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches -- as a kid and as an adult -- more times than you can count. Turns out some Irish people, however, have never had a PB&J, let alone other ubiquitous American kids lunches, which is exactly why it's so damn amusing to watch them taste-test such foods in a new video from Facts. on YouTube.

Your mom may have sent you to school with ants on a log, bologna sandwiches, string cheese, Lunchables, and PB&Js in your sweet Toy Story lunchbox, but the snacks and sandwiches, for the most part, are completely foreign to the hilarious taste test participants. As always, their reactions to tasting the strange foods do not disappoint.