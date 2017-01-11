Irish People Try American Pies for the First Time

Over the last several months, the Irish folks over at the Facts. channel on YouTube have bravely -- and often hilariously -- taste-tested American food staples ranging from BBQ to classic Thanksgiving dishes. Now, they're digging into yet another iconic foodstuff baked into our national identity: pies.

In the short video, six Irish men and women sit down and sample classic American pies like apple, cherry, lemon meringue, as well as a strange and significantly less popular flavor, eggnog (really, who the hell eats eggnog pie?). Of course, these videos exist to capture their reactions to trying these foods for the first time, and as with previous installments, this one doesn't disappoint. Instead of trashing the classic American foods with horror and disgust, though, the Irish people appear to be overwhelmed with how insanely good the pies are. You know, because how can you not love pie?