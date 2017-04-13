News

Irish People Taste Test American Pizza and Pizza Lovers Are Offended

The Irish folks of the Facts. YouTube Channel are playing with fire. When they taste test the American foodstuffs considered hallowed ground, people get feisty. Check the comments from the time they taste tested American Thanksgiving cuisine for proof. The criticism gets elaborate. It's not just whether or not you eat butternut squash soup at Thanksgiving, there were serious qualms about the relative moistness of the pecan pie. 

While pizza is Italian, Americans have strong opinions about regional styles. Even aside from the inevitable quibbles over the look of that New York-style slice, things go a bit off the rails and the taste testers see it coming.

Where it's going to ruffle feathers is the Chicago slice. "It's not deep dish. We're going to get comments," says one taste tester. He nailed it. The top comment on YouTube reads, "what kind of CHICAGO PIZZA IS THAT  ??????????﻿" (Sic, everything that's happening there.) The "Chicago" slice is followed by piling up toppings and tearing slices in half. There's plenty that will have you stretching out your commenting fingers.

Look, if the whole thing makes you mad that's okay, but let's be reasonable. Points for recognizing Detroit-style as its own thing. And points for no one eating with a fork and knife. Only a monster would do that. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

