Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

After staging hilarious taste tests of dozens of American foods like BBQ, burgers, and even classic Thanksgiving dishes, it's a miracle the Irish folks over at the Facts. channel on YouTube haven't run out of unique American foodstuffs to try on camera for the first time. But as you can see in their latest video, it turns out there's a major category they've somehow left unexplored until now: American seafood.

In the brief clip, a small group of Irish men and women are asked to taste mostly ubiquitous American seafood dishes like lobster rolls, shrimp creole, and fish tacos as well as two foods that are far from common fare here, shrimp burgers and crab chowder (yes, crab chowder instead of the ubiquitous creamy seafood soup, clam chowder). Unsurprisingly, the fish tacos, lobster roll, and shrimp creole earned generally high marks with initial responses like "Now I understand why people crave lobster" and "The sauce just sets your mouth on fire in the best possible way." As for the shrimp burger and questionable crab chowder, well, let's just say they were just as weirded out as you are.