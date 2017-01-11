Irish People Try American Thanksgiving Food

The taste testers largely agree, even if they're sure that butternut squash soup is "vegetarian food because normal people don't eat it." And they obviously agree on scalloped potatoes. One of the taste testers puts a fine point on it: "Oh yeah, the Irish love potatoes, don't we?"

Yes, while these same taste testers have previously been skittish about cronuts, southern food, and American presidential debates, everyone can agree the Thanksgiving cornucopia is delicious. "I feel like I've been cheated my whole life because I haven't had this before," says one of the Irish. You have been cheated. However, you're welcome to join the annual American race to eat as much as possible and fall asleep on the couch in front of football, even if you're watching a different kind of football.