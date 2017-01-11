Irish People Eat Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce and Lose Their Minds

As the final test begins, one taste tester thinks he actually likes it. "That's really nice," he says before almost going in for a second bite. "I like it. It's like doing a shot."

His eyes start to water and he gets choked up. "A painful shot," he says. Then he and his partner lose it, as you should.

There's a moral in this story and like a Jackson Pollock painting, it might look different for everyone. If the moral you're taking away is you and your friends should try Carolina reapers and film it, do yourself a favor and watch a couple more videos of people taste testing reapers.

