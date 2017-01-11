Irish People Taste Test Chinese Snacks

The Irish folk of the Facts. YouTube channel are back with another video in which they taste test and ridicule foodstuffs. This time, it's Chinese snacks and it provides some fertile ground for ridicule with basically no one enjoying anything but the iced tea.

Outside of the tea, things get progressively worse as they move through the snacks. The White Rabbit treats are basically flavorless. Then they move to a fruit candy that earns the designation of being "in the top 10 worst things I've had on Facts." Another taste tester notes, "They're like Fruit Roll-Ups, but the fruit is made out of crap."