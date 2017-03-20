Irish People Try Girl Scout Cookies for the First Time

They flip through a few before they get to the Grand Poobah. Thin mints. They're met with the proper reverence. Many taste testers note they've heard of these before and have always wanted to try them. "I see how you could eat a whole pack," opines one cookie consumer. Yup. And then another. Then the other box.

Overall, the taste testers seem to think Girl Scout Cookies held up to their reputation. As one person points out, Americans should be thankful these cookies are around. "We only get Jehovah's Witnesses to our doors and they don't bring cookies," she said.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.