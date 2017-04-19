Irish People Try McDonald's For the First Time

It's hard to imagine, at least in the United States, reaching adulthood without eating McDonald's at least once. It's omnipresent. Also, sometimes you're on a road trip and there simply aren't any other options but those golden arches lurking off the side of the highway. (Okay, you could plan ahead and bring food. Who has time for that, though?)
The Facts. YouTube channel has found three people in Ireland who have never tasted McDonald's. (Even though Ireland is one of the 119 countries where McDonald's has set up shop.) The trio -- including a vegetarian, a person who works at a nutritionist shop, and someone absolutely appalled by the chain -- tries a bunch of the fast food giant's staples, including the Big Mac and a McFlurry.
The results might surprise anyone who has a lust for McD's. The chicken nuggets are a whiff for the panel. "It literally does taste like cardboard," one opines. The vegetarian wasn't into it. However, that portion of the video reveals he's never even eaten ketchup before. Look, it may be kind of gross, but ketchup can save a terrible veggie burger. How have you never eaten ketchup?
However, he may be a changed man. One bite of ketchup his nugs and he says, "I wasn't expecting this to be good."
The opinion that will rankle McD's faithful most is the universal hatred for Ronald's french fries. "Uninspiring in shape and uninspiring in taste," says one taste tester. This verdict flies in the face of this absolutely flawless ranking but to each their own.
The channel also did one of their "Irish People Taste Test" videos for Burger King. The reactions were more positive than in the McDonald's video. It prompted one taste-tester to say, "I think I've been way harsh on Burger King in the past."
