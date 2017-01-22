Irish People Taste 'Weird' American Foods for the First Time

Over the last few weeks alone, the Irish folks over at the Facts. channel on YouTube have bravely -- and amusingly -- taste-tested several common American foods ranging from lobster rolls to cherry pies. Now, it looks like they're taking the viral video franchise/social experiment to the next level with a new taste-test of "weird" American foods. No, really, they're pretty weird -- even for most Americans.

Of course, many uniquely American foods will seem foreign and to a degree, weird, to the average Irish person, but the video's producers procured a handful of decidedly freaky foodstuffs for the Irish folks to sample in the new clip: peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches, ambrosia salad, aged cheddar cheese out of a can, and Koolickles (Kool-Aid pickles). As you can see in the video (shown above), their reactions do not disappoint.