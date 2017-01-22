Irish People Taste 'Weird' American Foods for the First Time

Over the last few weeks alone, the Irish folks over at the Facts. channel on YouTube have bravely -- and amusingly -- taste-tested several common American foods ranging from lobster rolls to cherry pies. Now, it looks like they're taking the viral video franchise/social experiment to the next level with a new taste-test of "weird" American foods. No, really, they're pretty weird -- even for most Americans.
Of course, many uniquely American foods will seem foreign and to a degree, weird, to the average Irish person, but the video's producers procured a handful of decidedly freaky foodstuffs for the Irish folks to sample in the new clip: peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches, ambrosia salad, aged cheddar cheese out of a can, and Koolickles (Kool-Aid pickles). As you can see in the video (shown above), their reactions do not disappoint.
Highlights include lines like "I think my gag reflex has been activated by a thought," and "That is a slice of 'nope,' if ever I've seen one," and "You can't make me do it." And that's just what they say before they taste the peanut butter and mayo sandwich.
Out of all the "weird" foods, though, only one dish appears to truly win the taste-test participants' hearts: ambrosia salad. But then again, how can you turn down a "salad" that's made with marshmallows, whipped cream, and sweetened fruit? You can't.
