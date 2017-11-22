Irish People Taste American Thanksgiving Food for the First Time

In case you're having a hard time coming up with things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, here are seven: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, casseroles, some sort of cheesy potato dish, pumpkin pie, and cranberry sauce (OK, maybe six). After all, not everyone in the world is lucky enough to get a whole day off just to stuff themselves with some of the best comfort foods on Earth. So, when a group of Irish people got to try American Thanksgiving foods for the first time on video, it's hard not to blame them for losing their damn minds.
The hilarious taste-test video (shown above) from Facts. went viral on YouTube in the lead-up to Turkey Day last year and, well, we can't think of a better way to prep ourselves for being thankful this year (or burn time before a flight or shamelessly ignore family members) than by re-watching it over and over again. While the typical Thanksgiving feast is somewhat similar to a Christmas dinner in the United Kingdom, the lovable weirdos in the video sample everything from turkey and stuffing with cranberry sauce to pecan pie and basically conclude we do indeed have it good.
"I feel like I've been cheated my whole life because I haven't had this before," one of the Irish says, while another man says, "America, I'm thankful that you have Thanksgiving," through a mouth full of turkey. Of course, it's worth pointing out the dishes they taste don't look 100% authentic, but they appear to be close enough to the real deal for the purpose of the video, which is all about the taste testers' reactions.
Not to be left out of the Thanksgiving feeding festivities this year, the Irish people have returned with a new video in which they sample "weird Thanksgiving foods," including Thanksgiving sushi, turkey pizza, turkey cake, and Powerade-basted turkey. You know, foods you'll absolutely never see among your family's Thanksgiving spread. And you thought canned cranberry sauce was questionable...
Like with the channel's Thanksgiving video last year, this year's "weird" version is all about the brave taste testers' reactions to trying the series of frankenfoods, and as usual, they do not disappoint.
As one participant put it, "I feel like I'm eating vomit." Check out the full clip for similarly entertaining reactions. Oh, and maybe add not having to eat a Powerade-basted turkey to your list of things to be thankful for this year.
