Irish People Try American Cereals for the First Time

At this point in your life, there's a good chance you've eaten more bowls of Lucky Charms, Cap'n Crunch, Trix, and other sugary cereals than you can count, or maybe care to admit. Many Irish people, however, have never tasted the ubiquitous American cereals of your childhood mornings, which is why it's so damn amusing to watch them taste-test the sweet stuff for the first time in a new video from Facts. on YouTube.

