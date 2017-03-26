News

Irish People Try American Cereals for the First Time

At this point in your life, there's a good chance you've eaten more bowls of Lucky Charms, Cap'n Crunch, Trix, and other sugary cereals than you can count, or maybe care to admit. Many Irish people, however, have never tasted the ubiquitous American cereals of your childhood mornings, which is why it's so damn amusing to watch them taste-test the sweet stuff for the first time in a new video from Facts. on YouTube.

Although you probably pounded bowl after bowl of Lucky Charms, Trix, Cap'n Crunch, Froot Loops, and Cinnabon cereal before school every day, the colorful breakfast brands are completely foreign to the group of Irish taste test participants -- believe it or not. As always, their reactions to trying the uniquely American foodstuffs do not disappoint. 

As you can see in the video (shown above), the Irish taste testers are understandably weirded out by the cereals' crazy bright colors and strong fruity aromas. But it's the intense sweetness that freaks them out the most, with reactions like "That was the worst thing I have ever tasted" and "I can feel my gums receding already" and "If you injected fruit with speed, this is probably what it'd taste like," among many others. While most of the Irish folks don't seem to like the fruit-flavored cereals, they all enjoy the "little pillows" known as Cap'n Crunch, mostly because it's not as sweet. "Oh, wow, they're really nice," one of the participants says. "Holy crap. Amazing."

Just don't tell them about Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries...

