This Dog Holds a Guinness World Record for His Insanely Long Tail

If you've ever owned a big or even medium-size dog, then you probably know all too well how a wagging tail can be more like an furry wrecking ball. Well, just imagine the destruction in your living room if your dog had the longest tail of any dog in the world.

That dog is Keon, an Irish Wolfhound, and his giant tale recently earned him the Guinness World Record for the longest tail on a dog at a whopping 30.2in long. Mind you, that's just the length from the top of the bone to the tip of the tail and doesn't include the length of the hair, according to the renowned record-keeping organization. Keon broke the previous record, which was also held by an Irish Wolfhound, by about 1.7in. His family describes him as a "gentle giant."