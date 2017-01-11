Has Anyone Actually Been Poisoned By Halloween Candy?

There are razor blades in the apples, needles in the Three Musketeers, and straight up cyanide in the pixie stix. These are all completely reasonable conclusions to reach about Halloween candy if you've never done anything but watch local news and live in fear while sitting on stacks of decades-old newspapers. However, what those local news reports generally leave out is that there isn't actually any evidence of nefarious evildoers plotting to poison random neighborhood children with Halloween candy.

As they often do, the Today I Found Out YouTube channel is digging into the matter in the video above. They agree with University of Delaware professor of sociology and criminal justice Joel Best, who is the leading researcher on poisoned Halloween candy, or as he calls it, "Halloween sadism."