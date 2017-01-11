A Super Nintendo Classic Edition Might Already Be in the Works

Even after the holidays, Nintendo's highly sought-after NES Classic Edition remains damn-near impossible to get if you don't want to pay hundreds to a third-party reseller. And while Nintendo promised more stock of the retro gaming system in the near year, some are speculating that the company might already be working on yet another nostalgia-inducing remake: an SNES Classic Edition.
Although Nintendo hasn't announced any plans for such a product, several reports are pointing to a recent update from a Twitter account that tracks trademark filings, showing what appears to be a trademark filing from Nintendo for a Super Nintendo/Super Famicom-like controller, as evidence the company is planning to launch what's seemingly the logical follow-up to the NES Classic Edition. There's a chance Nintendo filed the trademark to protect existing intellectual property, but as a report by PC Magazine points out, an SNES Classic Edition is a more likely explanation. Here's the tweet in question:
To be clear, this is all speculation and potentially hopeful speculation from fans. But then again, considering the instant popularity and tragic supply constraints of the NES Classic Edition since it debuted in mid-November, it'd make complete sense if Nintendo is plotting to launch the must-have holiday gift again in 2017. You might as well start feeling stressed out about getting one now...
Should Nintendo actually release an SNES Classic Edition, it'll be interesting to see which games it will bake in like it did with the 30 classic games -- Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, PAC-MAN, and others -- on the NES Classic Edition. Game titles aside, let's just hope they make the controller cable longer than just a couple of feet, which is easily the NES Classic Edition's biggest flaw. At least one thing is safe to assume about the hypothetical device, though: you won't have worry about blowing dust out of those damn cartridges.
