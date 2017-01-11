You're Wasting Tons of Money on Premium Gas

Buying premium gas makes you feel like you're feeding your car kale instead of hamburgers. Take care of it, and it'll take care of you. But for many Americans, buying that kale's just a big waste of money -- because despite what you think, your car's designed to run on hamburgers.

A recent study conducted by AAA found that American drivers are unnecessarily spending upwards of $2 billion annually on premium gas, as the majority of Americans who use premium, 93-octane fuel drive cars that don’t even require it. According to AAA, 16.5 million drivers have bought premium gas in the last year, but just 16% of them drive cars that actually need it.