Here's How to Protect Yourself When Using Public Wi-Fi

At this point, it's expected that every place you go has wi-fi. People want it in weird places you shouldn't need wi-fi, like clothing stores, garbage cans, public urinals, ummm, drop-off day care for dogs, maybe. Even if you don't expect it, you likely see three or four open networks any time you check for an internet connection at a cafe or restaurant.

But are all these hotspots safe? There's not a simple answer. However, as SciShow highlights in the video above, there are a couple things you can do to stop the nightmare scenario described in the video from happening to you.

Beyond never using open networks and always use ones you need a password to access, their top recommendation is to use a Virtual Private Network, more commonly known as a VPN (just like you do to watch Netflix's international content). There are many good tutorials out there that can help you setup a VPN. This is a great way to protect your passwords, vacation photos, and credit card information.