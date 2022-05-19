Israel No Longer Has Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Though COVID cases are once again on the rise in New York City and other parts of the world, Israel is easing its pre-arrival testing requirements. On May 21 at 12:01 am, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative PCR test to enter the country, the government reports.

Just months ago, Israel opened its borders to unvaccinated visitors. Now they won't even need a COVID test. Instead, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers will be required to fill out an entry statement form before their arrival and wear a mask on all international flights, Travel + Leisure reports.

"This new development in Israel's testing and entry requirements is another fantastic step in being able to welcome visitors back to Israel," Tourism Commissioner for North America Eyal Carlin told the outlet. "With travelers planning their summer and fall trips now, this will make traveling to Israel simpler and more relaxing upon arrival—your vacation will really begin when you step off the plane! We hope this new ease in restrictions will allow for even more visitors to enjoy our country."

As of now, visitors are required to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival or a negative rapid antigen test within 24 hours before their flight and PCR upon arrival. Those that have recovered from COVID-19 can also show proof of recovery rather than a PCR test.

While, according to Israel's most recent rule, it'll be easier than ever to enter, keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still classifying the country as a "Level 3" destination, which indicates high transmission rates.