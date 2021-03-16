The ISS Just Dumped a 2.9-Ton Hunk of Trash into Space

NASA revealed in a recent report that the International Space Station's robotic arm launched an enormous chunk of garbage into outer space in order to lighten the spacecraft's load. Totaling the size of a large SUV, it's the biggest object ever jettisoned from the ISS.

The pallet of space junk, which is full of used nickel-hydrogen batteries, weighs 2.9 tons and is traveling at 4.8 miles per second away from the space station. NASA believes it will be pulled into Earth's atmosphere naturally within two to four years before "burning up harmlessly," though there are no statistics available on whether some pieces of the pallet could survive and fall to Earth's surface.

MORE: Perseverance Just Did Its First Test Drive on Mars & You Can See the Tracks

Naturally, some have concerns that the pallet could collide with satellites below the ISS, but a NASA spokesperson told Gizmodo that ballistics officers currently indicate no threat of the pallet smashing into other objects. Still, it will be tracked by the US Space Command to be sure.

The batteries weren't intended to be dumped into space like this. Normally, old batteries are placed in an H-II Transfer Vehicle and carried away from the ISS, but a failed rocket launch in 2018 threw a wrench in the crew's plans and resulted in one HTV leaving the outpost without a battery pallet. Since then, there's been an excess of used batteries at the ISS that eventually needed to be dealt with.

h/t Spaceflight Now