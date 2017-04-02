News

This 'IT' Movie Trailer Mashup Replaces the Killer Clown with The Cat in the Hat

YouTube/But Without

In the unlikely event that the original trailer for the remake of Stephen King's IT didn't already scare the hell out you, someone's managed to make the two and a half minutes of scream-your-head-off terror even scarier by replacing the killer clown with an even creepier character: the Cat in the Hat. Really. 

While everyone was busy enduring fresh clown nightmares after Warner Bros. released the film's trailer last week, YouTuber But Without brilliantly edited the teaser to feature Mike Myers' portrayal of The Cat from The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss instead of Pennywise, the murderous clown from the iconic 1986 horror novel. Myers dressed up as a giant cat is, of course, scary in its own way, which is probably why the unexpected mashup is so effective, and so scary. Watch both versions one after the other and you'll see what we mean... oh, and probably sleep with the lights on for the rest of your life.

The IT movie remake, in which Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise, hits theaters on September 8. Here's trailer again (shown below) for good measure. 

YouTube/Warner Bros.

