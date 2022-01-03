It Rained Fish in This Texas Town

Weather is always all over the map. It can go from warm one day to snowing the next, and there are all kinds of terrifying weather events like hurricanes and tornadoes, depending on where you live. Evidently, there are even some oddities you may not know about, like the fact that it can rain actual fish from the sky.

Texans in the city of Texarkana got quite the shock—and a lesson in meteorology—last week when it rained fish from the sky. According to a weather warning posted to the City of Texarkana's Facebook page, mid-week residents were cautioned to be on the lookout for "animal rain."

That is not "raining cats and dogs"—a popular figure of speech—but rather when small animals like fish, bats, birds, frogs, and even snakes get caught up in waterspouts and carried into the sky from the ground, according to National Geographic. What goes up must come down, meaning the small creatures eventually fall back to the ground along with the rain. It's both amazing and terrifying.

"2021 is pulling out all the tricks... including raining fish in Texarkana today, and no, this isn't a joke," the Facebook caption read. "while it's uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today."

James Audirsch, who lives in Texarkana, spoke with WCIA about the phenomenon. He told the outlet he and a coworker were together when they spotted fish raining down around them at a car dealership.

"There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground," he recalled. "And then I said, 'It's raining fish!' Brad was like, 'No it's not,' and I'm like, 'No, it really is!' and fish were droppin' here and everywhere."

The fish were small—roughly four to five inches—but still, it's not every day you see something like that.