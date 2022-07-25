This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations. According to The Points Guy, the Air Yacht is made with two large blimps, linked together by carbon fiber bridges, and would be powered by hydrogen and solar power from rooftop panels. The Lazzarini Design Studio mockups of the vehicle show that it would be able to land both on the ground and water.

In the cabin, there will be several side suites as well as the owners' cabin. The top deck of the Air Yacht will be equipped with an 8-meter-long swimming pool and a helicopter landing pad. This version of the design will be 328 feet long, and it is not clear how many passengers will be able to ride it. Reporting by Man of Many details that the Air Yacht could cost as much as $600 million. Right now, Lazzarini is still looking for investors to bring his design to life. If any of you out there have (a lot of) extra cash in your pocket, maybe you could help get this more environmentally friendly version of a mega yacht out to sea and in the air.

