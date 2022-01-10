The Sicilian Castle from The Godfather III Is for Sale

Today's dose of escapism comes from a beautiful Sicilian castle that may appear familiar. The Piazza Agostino Pennisi Acireale is a castle in Catania, Italy, that dates back to 1800. But its more recent history has given the beautiful building more modern fame. During the filming of The Godfather III, director Francis Ford Coppola used the castle as the setting for parts of the film.

But as you can tell from the photos, Piazza Agostino is more than just a nice backdrop for movies. The castle, which sits on over two acres of park, has 22 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a library, in addition to its own chapel, which features beautiful frescoes by Italian painter Giuseppe Sciuti.