The Sicilian Castle from The Godfather III Is for Sale
The Piazza Agostino Pennisi Acireale is a castle in Catania, Italy, that dates back to 1800.
Today's dose of escapism comes from a beautiful Sicilian castle that may appear familiar. The Piazza Agostino Pennisi Acireale is a castle in Catania, Italy, that dates back to 1800. But its more recent history has given the beautiful building more modern fame. During the filming of The Godfather III, director Francis Ford Coppola used the castle as the setting for parts of the film.
But as you can tell from the photos, Piazza Agostino is more than just a nice backdrop for movies. The castle, which sits on over two acres of park, has 22 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a library, in addition to its own chapel, which features beautiful frescoes by Italian painter Giuseppe Sciuti.
The 43,055 square-foot castle is basically a steal: It can be purchased for $6,817,407. Not exactly spare change, but if you think about it compared to the homes featured on Selling Sunset, it feels like a bargain. The castle has also proved to be quite enduring: It survived the famous 1908 earthquakes as well as British bombings during World War II.
"It is a property that expresses a strong character and enjoys enormous potential, for its history, its location, its architecture, and its spaces," Diletta Giorgolo, the head of real estate company Residential Italy, told Travel + Leisure. "Once restored, it can adapt to different needs and contemporary tastes without changing the original structure."
You can see the full listing at Sotheby's Realty, including 30 photos of the beautiful property.
