A Free, All-You-Can Drink Wine Fountain Just Opened in Italy

According to a separate Facebook post, the fountain opened to great fanfare, though the winery wants to let everyone know it's a place to stop and have a drink along the cammino, or just for lookers-on to explore out of curiosity -- NOT a place to just hang out and guzzle wine.

Even so, there's really nothing to stop you.

The idea for the fontana del vino was allegedly inspired by a similar fuente del vino in Spain, set in Irache along the Camino de Santiago, another, but more well-known pilgrimage.

Now, though it looks like Italian wine lovers will have a pilgrimage to make all of their own.