Italy Tightens Restrictions for U.S. Travelers

The time of rapidly changing travel restrictions is sadly upon us again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adding countries to its "Avoid Travel" list, and the European Union removed the United States from its safe travel list. Following the EU’s lead, Italy has updated and strengthened its requirements for American travelers, especially unvaccinated ones.

While unvaccinated travelers will still be allowed to enter the country, they must self-isolate for five days after getting there. To submit official proof of vaccination, travelers must fill out a COVID-19 document called the Green Pass. Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers must get a molecular or antigenic swab COVID-19 test within 72 hours and get a negative test result before entering Italy.

Additionally, all travelers must fill out the digital passenger locator form, which allows European public health officials to quickly and effectively contact trace COVID-19 infections and inform those who may have been exposed. The US Embassy in Italy lists antigen tests as $25 per test and $75 per PCR test, and the Embassy says the tests are widely available.

A full list of entry requirements and other safety protocols in Italy is available here.