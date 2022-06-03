Italy and Cyprus Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers

Since June 1, travelers entering Cyprus and Italy no longer need proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or evidence of a recent recovery from the illness, according to The Points Guy. Both countries previously had some of the strictest public safety protocols regarding the virus.

In Italy, the country has been slowly shedding various requirements since March, when it ended its state of emergency and no longer required a Green Pass to enter spaces like museums, restaurants, and arenas. Now, you won't need any sort of health certification to enter the country. As for masks, passengers entering the country will still need to wear them until June 15. Still, Italian health officials caution that just because the restrictions changed, it doesn't mean travelers should completely abandon caution.

"Anyone who intends to travel abroad, regardless of the destination and the reasons for the journey, must bear in mind that traveling in this period may involve a health risk," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperating posted in a statement online. "It is therefore recommended to carefully plan the journey in detail, to consider the possibility of spending an additional period abroad, and to take out health insurance that also covers risks associated with COVID-19."

Similarly, travelers must wear masks on buses and in taxis in Cyprus, but there aren't any restrictions on movement or entering the country. Any sort of health certificate like the Green Pass will also not be required.

In a document posted to the Visit Cyprus website, a complete outline of the latest policies as of June 1 is available. "There are currently no restrictions on movement and travelers can enjoy all kinds of services and facilities across the destination, without the need to present any health Certificates," the document states. "There are no restrictions for entry into the country."

Italy and Cyprus join a handful of other European countries that have lifted all COVID-19-related entry restrictions ahead of the summer travel season.