Italy Plans to Offer New Visa, Open Up a World of Options for Remote Workers

The Italian government may be introducing the solution to your wanderlust while allowing you to keep your current job. The digital nomad visa is a visa that was voted into law on March 28 and will allow non-residents to work remotely in the country for an entire year.

The law aims to encourage remote workers who don't reside in the European Union to spend a year living (and spending) in Italy. However, the law will not make it easier for certain remote workers to come and live the Italian dream. According to The Local, the visa is intended for "highly qualified" remote workers.

Precisely what "highly qualified" means yet has not been clearly defined by the Italian government. Italian news outlets have indicated that this could mean anything from "university professors to circus performers." It has been suggested by Italian officials that there will be a minimum income requirement for successful applicants.

As of now, there hasn't been a clear path laid for by the Italian government on how this digital nomad visa will work beyond that, it will make it easier for non-European Union citizens to be granted year-long work visas within the country. Details such as whether the visa will be able to be extended longer than one year, will extend to applicants' family members, and what the requirements to qualify for the visa are have yet to be shared.

"We are happy to have approved the proposal but we are also aware of the next steps. The government has to work on a new bill to implement the law, defining all the procedures and details," Italian MP Luca Carabetta told The Local. "Requirements for the remote worker are the availability of suitable accommodation, adequate income, health insurance, and a clean criminal record."

