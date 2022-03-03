Italy Eases COVID-19 Requirements, Making It Easier for Travelers to Visit

In recent days, Hawaii announced plans to ease travel restrictions, allowing for domestic visitors easier entry without quarantine, testing, or vaccine mandates. Now, Italy is announcing similar changes, making it significantly easier for travelers to enter the country.

On March 1, Italy officially dropped its pre-arrival testing requirements, Travel & Leisure reports. But unlike Hawaii, this protocol is only in place for vaccinated visitors. According to the National Tourist Board, you can now enter the country without showing proof of a negative test if you've been vaccinated in the last nine months or have received the booster shot.

Unvaccinated travelers are still permitted to enter Italy, but they have to have either recovered from the virus within six months or show proof of a negative PCR within 72 hours of arrival. Rapid tests are fine too if you get one within 48 hours.

The country's Passenger Locator Form is a stipulation for entry, and without one, you'll have a five-day quarantine to endure while you could've been strolling the streets of Rome and eating gelato for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You'll then receive a "super green pass" for hotel stays, flights, train rides, restaurants, you name it, which includes either your vaccination status or proof of recovery. Italy's mask mandate also remains in place for all indoor activities, like dining.

The news follows the EU's earlier decision to allow non-essential travel back for those who are either vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Though the EU council still suggests that countries require negative testing for entry and "could apply additional measures such as quarantine or isolation," the outlet reports.

