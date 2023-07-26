Wildfires Are Prompting Ongoing Tourist Evacuations in Italy and Greece

A record-breaking heat wave is bringing Europe to its knees. Many countries across the continent are currently struggling with life-threatening conditions caused by wildfires devastating arid areas, which has led to evacuations and travel disruptions.

While some countries are experiencing more serious fire-related conditions than others, the overall number of those affected is still shockingly high. Wildfires have been spreading across select areas and islands in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Croatia, and France.

Sicily, the Italian island on the country's southern side, is now battling with raging wildfires that are raising serious concerns among officials and the population alike. According to Euronews, on Tuesday alone, Italian firefighters tackled 650 fires in Sicily, which, according to local media, were spread across Palermo, Catania, and Messina and neighboring areas. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate numerous towns and vacation spots across the island and due to a nearby fire, the Palermo airport had to close early on Tuesday, though it has now reopened.