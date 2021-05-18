Americans Can Finally Visit Italy Again Following a Year of Restrictions

Up until May 16, Americans weren't allowed into Italy without a legit reason—meaning vacation trips were pretty much out of the question. Now, after over a year of restrictions, the country is finally permitting travelers again. You don't even have to quarantine should you provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test.

The government announced the policy change just last week, Lonely Planet reports, Both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are introducing quarantine-free flights to get you there, too. With a negative PCR or antigen test—taken 48 hours in advance of departure—you can head to the Rome, Venice, wherever. You will also be required to take an additional COVID-19 test upon arrival and complete the Digital Passenger Locator Form.

These requirements are currently in place for everyone, meaning you don't get to skip the COVID tests if you've been vaccinated. For now, at least, you'll still have to get the tests and follow any other guidelines.

Italy is also only allowing travel from select US airports, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC to fly into Rome, Milan, Naples, and Venice.

Travelers from any EU country, Schengen area, the UK, and Israel are also free to enter Italy without quarantining, but yep, that negative COVID test is also required.