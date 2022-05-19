Here's How You Can Sleep with 1 Million Bees on Your Next Vacation

Courtesy of Airbnb

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If you harbor a great fear of bees or even a modest fear of bees, now is the time to stop reading. For the rest of you, Airbnb is now offering another ultra unique experience that you are unlikely to find anywhere else. For $144 a night, you can book a stay at Wonder Bee & Bee and sleep alongside millions of bees. Built in 2022, the integrated apiary contains a bedroom with two single beds, surrounded by nine beehives. The building is made out of fir and birch woods and is literally filled with one million bees between all nine hives in the structure. The concept was brought to life by ​​Wonder Grottole Social Company and designed by Davide Tagliabue.



Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Courtesy of Airbnb

And don't worry, this isn't a Wicker Man situation. There is an effective net separating you and the bees, so you'll be able to see them, hear them, and even smell them, but the bees won't be able to touch you. Located in an olive grove between Matera and Grottole, Italy, it's an authentically rural experience. Not only will you sleep among bees, but the private bathroom is powered by collection water and there is a camp shower to clean off with. There's also a garden view, alfresco dining, and more stunning grove views. Bookings are available for this un-bee-leviable experience as soon as June 1. So if sleeping in an apiary was on your bucket list, here's your chance to check it off!

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.