The Healthiest Country In The World Isn't the One You'd Expect

If you were to guess which country boasts the healthiest people, you might pick one of the standby Scandinavian nations like Norway or Sweden, which are known for their premier nationalized healthcare systems and high quality of life index. Or maybe South Korea or Japan, since they're frequently in the news for being home to the world's oldest living humans.

However, according to recently published health index, it's Italy that holds the distinction of having the healthiest and longest living populace on the globe.