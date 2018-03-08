There's an 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Pop-Up Bar Just in Time for St. Pat's

If there was a pop-up bar that would make for the perfect place to hang out on St. Patrick's Day, Chicago's Replay Lincoln Park may have just found it. The arcade bar is hosting an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia pop-up starting March 9. (Danny DeVito being birthed from a couch cushion not included.)
Replay, which previously hosted a Rick and Morty pop-up and a Moe's Tavern pop-up, will be transformed into the worst bar in America, Paddy's Irish Pub. Aside from adopting the loving dive bar look of Paddy's, Replay will be featuring drinks from the show, including Fight Milk, Wolf Cola, Wild Card, Dee's Cosmopolitan, Rum Ham, and Framing Boilermaker. Though, it's not clear if it's a good thing that they're recreating drinks from the show's terribly-run bar.
Replay will also have a drink called the Chardee MacDennis, served in an IV bag, from the horrifyingly complicated game "The Gang" plays in the episode "Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games." The day-long death trap of a game will not be present, however.
Though you can't play Chardee MacDennis, the bar will be adding a pool table, foosball, and other games from the show's bar, which aren't normally present at Replay. If you want to get in on living inside of one of your favorite shows, you'll have to get there soon. The pop-up only lasts until March 17.
