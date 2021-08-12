J Balvin Just Gave Miller Lite a Makeover
The reggaeton star designed a new can for the company.
What happens when a global superstar and a beer company collaborate? Cooler looking cans, and a bit of social good, too. "Es Jose Time," a partnership between Colombian singer Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin (more commonly known as J Balvin) and Miller Lite, launched on August 10.
The collaboration started with a colorful makeover of the traditional Miller Lite can, in J Balvin’s signature motifs of neon colors, whimsical sketches, and a little yellow lightning bolt. The design doesn’t end at the can. Special merchandise will also be available as part of a promotional giveaway. Fans can enter here for the chance to win beer, koozies, sunglasses, water bottles, and playing cards.
“I'm proud to be working with a legendary beer like Miller Lite and I appreciate that they embrace me for who I am,” said Balvin in a press statement. “Plus, I think it's beautiful to see my name on the can."
But the partnership isn’t purely an aesthetic one. It will also benefit Latinx-owned businesses through the Accion Opportunity Fund. Miller Lite will be donating $50,000 to the organization to support small businesses like bodegas and corner stores. Accion Opportunity Fund provides affordable capital, educational resources, coaching, and networks, to advance justice and equality.
The donation is part of the larger concept of Miller Lite and J Balvin’s collaboration, which cornerstones authenticity and community. “Just like Jose, we hope this campaign inspires everyone to experience their version of Miller Time,” said Miller Family of Brands Vice President Sofia Colucci.
Balvin is not a newcomer to major brand collaborations. In October 2020, he joined the fleet of celebrities to release an exclusive meal with McDonald’s, which included a McFlurry, a Big Mac, and a side of fries. His partnership with Miller Lite will be similarly limited, though the beer company says further TV spots, social posts, and a few surprise opportunities for fans to meet the reggaetonero are scheduled for the future.