J Balvin Just Gave Miller Lite a Makeover

What happens when a global superstar and a beer company collaborate? Cooler looking cans, and a bit of social good, too. "Es Jose Time," a partnership between Colombian singer Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin (more commonly known as J Balvin) and Miller Lite, launched on August 10.

The collaboration started with a colorful makeover of the traditional Miller Lite can, in J Balvin’s signature motifs of neon colors, whimsical sketches, and a little yellow lightning bolt. The design doesn’t end at the can. Special merchandise will also be available as part of a promotional giveaway. Fans can enter here for the chance to win beer, koozies, sunglasses, water bottles, and playing cards.

“I'm proud to be working with a legendary beer like Miller Lite and I appreciate that they embrace me for who I am,” said Balvin in a press statement. “Plus, I think it's beautiful to see my name on the can."