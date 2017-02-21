Jack Black Got Slapped in the Face on 'Price Is Right'

Sometimes there's a certain serendipity in the unexpected. The Price Is Right kicked off their celebrity week with Jack Black on Monday. The enthusiastic actor gave Plinko-lovers all the over-the-top co-hosting they could handle. He air guitared and he screamed "Po! Kung-Fu Panda! Dragon Warrior!" like a possessed demon. It was everything you'd expect from that half of Tenacious D.

But his shining moment -- even over the fake butt smack he offered one man at the end of the show -- was getting slapped in the face. The first contestant during Showcase Showdown, Andrew Fox, spun 95 cents and in his excitement ran to Black for a high five. Only he missed and slapped the actor in the face.