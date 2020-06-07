Jack Daniels Is Unleashing a Line of Canned Cocktails

Bars and restaurants, for better or worse, are reopening across the country. That may provide an opportunity for you to get reacquainted with the skills of your favorite bartender. Though, in the intervening time you probably either got better at making drinks yourself or started drinking your liquor straight while appreciating how much skill it takes to make a really good cocktail.

Fortunately, for the people in the latter camp, there are loads and loads of canned cocktails available now. New ones seem to pop up almost weekly. Some are not so great and some surprisingly good (Two Chicks, Prairie). Each of the three cocktails is, of course, whiskey-based. You'll find them in Jack and Cola, Jack and Seltzer, and Jack, Honey, and Lemonade. The cans come ready to drink. Just open the can and, it's instantly happy hour.

The cans are striking all the trends they can with each coming in at 97 calories and no carbs. Jack and Seltzer is also pretty sessionable with a 5% ABV. The other two come in at a higher 7% ABV.

The trio of Jack cans are available now in select locations and will continue to roll out to select states throughout June. You'll be able to find them in single cans and four-packs in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Hampshire, Nevada, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. If you're in one of those states, this will help replace the bartender-shaped hole in your heart.