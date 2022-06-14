Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola Are Putting a Classic Cocktail in a Can

Jack Daniels announced that the iconic whiskey maker would be teaming up with Coca-Cola to turn the Jack and Coke into a ready-to-drink, pre-mixed canned cocktail. The beverage will initially be launched in Mexico later this year, and a global release is planned to follow.

The canned Jack and Coke will come at an average of 5% ABV, though that will vary based on regulations in the various markets where the product will be released. A Zero Sugar version of the canned cocktail will also be available. This is the ultimate beverage for someone who wants the portability of a can, but who prefers the comfort of a familiar favorite.

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, in a press release.

This is not the first canned cocktail that Jack Daniels has released. In 2020, the Brown-Forman owned company released three flavors, including Whiskey and Cola. In March 2022, Jack Daniels expanded availability from selling the cocktails in 14 states to offering the product nationwide.

Now, there’s an official partnership with Coca-Cola, which will soon give Jack and Coke purists an opportunity to join in on the canned cocktail fun.