Jack Daniels Is Hosting a Cocktail Recipe Competition & You Could Win a Home Bar

When the pandemic struck, a lot of us were forced to become home mixologists. The bars were shuttered, but our need for that post-work cocktail certainly wasn't. If you managed to learn a thing or two in the process (and not just resort to those canned cocktails and pre-made mixers), you might want to put your new bartending skills to the test.

Jack Daniels its hosting its first-ever "Try Rye Cocktail Hour" competition. Contestants will have to create their own original recipes with one key ingredient in mind: the company's Tennessee Rye Whiskey. Each will be judged on inspiration, taste, appearance, and overall use of Tennessee Rye.

"Tennessee Rye is bold and spicy, yet so smooth, making for endless possibilities for complex and flavorful cocktails," Jack Daniel’s Brand Ambassador Eric “ET” Tecosky said in a statement. "We’re excited to see how people put new twists on classics while getting the most out of the peppery, old-school taste of Tennessee Rye."

The contest will official open for entries February 24 at 11:59pm and will close March 3. The panel of judges includes Elliott Clark (@apartmentbartender), Miguel Buencamino (@holycityhandcraft), and Claudiane Philippe (@nailthecocktail).

And while the mere satisfaction of winning is undoubtedly sweet, Jack Daniels will also hook you up with a custom-made home bar crafted from actual aged whiskey barrels. Head over to the site and drop that recipe of yours.