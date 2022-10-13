Jack Daniel's Just Unveiled 2 Limited-Edition Rye Whiskies

Jack Daniel's has unveiled a pair of rye whiskies as the latest expressions in its Distillery Series, which was formerly known as the Tennessee Tasters' Selection. The distillery calls it a line of "experimental whiskeys."

The pair of rye whiskies were selected by the wife and husband team of Lexie and Josh Phillips. Lexie is an Assistant Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery, and her partner Josh is a Taster. The Jack Daniel's Distillery Series selection #8 is a Toasted Maple Barrel Rye and #9 is a Toasted Barrel Finished Rye.

"At Jack Daniel's, we take pride in controlling every aspect of the whiskey making process, from cultivating our own yeast to crafting our own barrels. Having the Jack Daniel Cooperage gives us an unmatched ability to experiment with specifications to see how different materials and techniques can impart new flavors and aromas," said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. "These two barrel-finished rye whiskeys are a result of that experimentation process, and we think they stand out as truly unique offerings that reflect the spirit of craft and innovation we have here at the Jack Daniel Distillery."

The Toasted Barrel Finished Rye is a Straight Tennessee Rye barreled in the summer of 2014. It was later re-barreled into a high-toast, no-char oak barrel in October 2019. It was bottled at 101 proof with tasting notes that include caramel, toasted oak, rye spice, molasses, and dark chocolate.

The Toasted Maple Barrel Rye, selected by Josh Phillips, is a Straight Tennessee Rye barreled in March 2017 that was finished in high-toast, no-char maple barrels in September 2021. It was also bottled at 101 proof with tasting notes that include honey, vanilla, maple, raisins, pralines, and butterscotch.

The pairing of these Distillery Series releases offers a unique opportunity to taste the same original liquid aged in different ways, tasting how the barreling process impacted these ryes in different ways.

As has been the case with other releases in the Distillery Series, these are only available at select stores around Tennessee, as well as in the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery. Both will cost around $42 for a bottle.