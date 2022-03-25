KFC Has a New Exclusive Menu with a Massive Meal

Whatever hold Jack Harlow has on the general population, KFC has the same on him. The "WHATS POPPIN" rapper is obsessed with the southern-style fast food joint. If you've had the Fried Chicken Sandwich, you get it. And now, Kentucky Fried Chicken is releasing an exclusive menu with Harlow's go-to order.

Beginning March 24, KFC is dropping Jack Harlow's Kentucky Fried Favorites on the KFC app and site, including a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Extra Crispy Tenders, and a side of Mac & Cheese, and biscuits.

"Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I've begun traveling the world, and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I'm from," Jack Harlow said in a press release. "I'm excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe. I grew up going to the restaurant with my family, here are a few of the menu items I've been enjoying since I was a child."