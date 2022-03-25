KFC Has a New Exclusive Menu with a Massive Meal
You've got rap superstar Jack Harlow to thank for it.
Whatever hold Jack Harlow has on the general population, KFC has the same on him. The "WHATS POPPIN" rapper is obsessed with the southern-style fast food joint. If you've had the Fried Chicken Sandwich, you get it. And now, Kentucky Fried Chicken is releasing an exclusive menu with Harlow's go-to order.
Beginning March 24, KFC is dropping Jack Harlow's Kentucky Fried Favorites on the KFC app and site, including a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Extra Crispy Tenders, and a side of Mac & Cheese, and biscuits.
"Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I've begun traveling the world, and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I'm from," Jack Harlow said in a press release. "I'm excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe. I grew up going to the restaurant with my family, here are a few of the menu items I've been enjoying since I was a child."
Harlow, a Louisville native himself, recently visited his hometown to meet with KFC's head chef Chris Scott for a little behind-the-scenes before chowing down on his very own menu exclusive.
"It goes without saying that our classics will never go out of style, but as Jack's favorites, a few of them are getting celebrity status," KFC CMO Nick Chavez said in the release. "We are excited to make Jack's favorites available now on the KFC app, and can't wait to share what's next with Jack Harlow and KFC. Stay tuned. You won't want to miss it."