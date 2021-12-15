Jack in the Box Is Celebrating the Holidays with 12 Days of Free Food

Following suit with fast food competitors Popeyes and McDonald's, Jack in the Box—touted for its expansive menu of late-night eats—is celebrating the holidays with its own 12 days of deals, counting down to Christmas with free (or cheap) eats.

The nearly two-week-long promotion, which officially kicked off on December 13, offers new opportunities to chow down every day through December 24. For Jack in the Box rewards members only, that is. So if you haven't signed up for the Jack Pack yet, now is the time.

Here's the full 12 Days of Jack schedule:

December 15: free choice of medium fries with any app purchase

December 16: 2 for $2 Desserts, 2 for $6 Breakfast Burritos, 2 for $6 Mix N' Match

December 17: double points on Spicy Clucks

December 18: free Chocolate Overload Cake with any app purchase

December 19: free Pancakes, free hash brown, free Sweet Cream Coffee with any app purchase

December 20: $2 Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger

December 21: app Exclusives $1 Coke, 99 cent Tacos, $2 Oreo shake, $3 Sourdough Jack, $1 Jumbo Eggroll

December 22: free Chocolate Shake with any app purchase

December 23: double points on all menu items

December 24: 20% off on app

If you've yet to download the Jack in the Box mobile app, you'll also get a 20% welcome offer. So it'll actually work in your favor if you're new to the Jack Pack.